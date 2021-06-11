Nuco.cloud Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $780,304.54 and $345,968.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00056041 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00158111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00193464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.01128002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,393.71 or 0.99996596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

