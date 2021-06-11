NuCypher (NU) Trading Down 41% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $185.65 million and $20.66 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 41% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.47 or 0.00777435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00085791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,200,569,397 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

