Nuggets (NUG) Market Cap Hits $1.76 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $853.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00197021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.29 or 0.01230743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,140.58 or 0.99959910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

