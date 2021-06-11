Nuggets (NUG) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 34.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $823.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00189561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.32 or 0.01115185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,587.77 or 0.99885741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

