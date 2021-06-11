NULS Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28.63 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, NULS has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $48.69 million and $28.63 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00055990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00149283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.84 or 0.01105272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,946.65 or 1.00625661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002623 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

