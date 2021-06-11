Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Pierre Beaurang Sells 7,500 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pierre Beaurang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 248,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.59.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

