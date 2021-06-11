Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $390,855.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $1,212,302. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.48 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

