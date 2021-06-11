Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells $697,830.00 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.94. 1,444,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

