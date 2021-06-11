Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Short Interest Up 1,156.8% in May

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, an increase of 1,156.8% from the May 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,572,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NPHC remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 6,184,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,747,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Nutra Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
Nutra Pharma Company Profile
Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutra Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutra Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.