Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 3.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nutrien by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Nutrien by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

NTR traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $64.99. 32,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,839. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

