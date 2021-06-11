NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.23.
NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
