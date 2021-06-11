Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $13.23

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.93. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 289 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUVB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $199,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $512,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

