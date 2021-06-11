Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.59

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $6.61. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 1,020,030 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 69,968 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,776,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 157,687 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,562,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,314,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 474,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 944,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 53,822 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

