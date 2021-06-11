Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 189,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.22. 1,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.