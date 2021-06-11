Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the May 13th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BXMX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,427. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

