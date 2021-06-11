Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading 0.7% Higher

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) shares traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.24. 5,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 36,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NES. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 179.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

