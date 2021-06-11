NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NuVim stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,615. NuVim has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

NuVim, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade.

