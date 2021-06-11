NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of NVR worth $34,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,602.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,050.00 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,880.79.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $44.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

