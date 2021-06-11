NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $565.66 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $88.19 or 0.00248126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 17% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $565.66 million and approximately $44,703.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.10 or 0.00765592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00084650 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,914,985 coins and its circulating supply is 6,414,350 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.