O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 273 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,670. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.