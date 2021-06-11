O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $59.19 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,063 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT opened at $257.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

