Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $656,404,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 107.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,526 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.40. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

