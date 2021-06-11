Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,527 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 355,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

Shares of ANSS opened at $335.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.68 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

