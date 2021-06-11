Oasis Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.12 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $104.59 million and $4.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.