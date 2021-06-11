Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.51

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $94.87, with a volume of 4169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OAS. Truist began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $311,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

