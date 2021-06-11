Observer (OBSR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.88 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $17.70 million and $4.88 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 48.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.12 or 0.00831859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

