Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.70. 131,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 185,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 million, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

