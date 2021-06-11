Ocean Protocol Hits Market Cap of $274.45 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $274.45 million and $19.75 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001462 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.01 or 0.00828175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045877 BTC.

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 504,799,357 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

