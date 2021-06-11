OceanaGold Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OGC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.77.

OGC opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.35. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

