OctoFi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $333,577.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. OctoFi has a market cap of $10.38 million and $333,577.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for about $13.02 or 0.00036438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

