Oddz 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.92 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00055945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00155385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00192918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.40 or 0.01108094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,811.91 or 0.99881052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

