Offshift (XFT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.85 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $58,976.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,073.84 or 0.99926217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00031368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00061535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000939 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,330,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

