OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE OGE opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OGE Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 886,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,848,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 548,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 114,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

