Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NYSE:ODC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

