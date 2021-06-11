OIN Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $6.45 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $206,817.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00059838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.50 or 0.00799526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00086204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00045016 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,737,585 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

