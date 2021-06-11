OKB Reaches Market Capitalization of $836.02 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, OKB has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $13.93 or 0.00037626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $836.02 million and $368.63 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00827808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00087298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00045689 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.