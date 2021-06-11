Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International comprises 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Old Republic International worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Old Republic International by 309.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,396 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. 28,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.