Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Olin stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Olin by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

