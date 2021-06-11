Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 13th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 8,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,216. Olympus has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

