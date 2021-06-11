Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend by 69.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $140.00 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $90.33 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 19.60%.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,508,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Flex stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Omega Flex worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

