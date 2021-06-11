Omnitude (ECOM) Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $623,351.96 and $493,877.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00824618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00087617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045851 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

