Omnitude Market Cap Reaches $620,254.86 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $620,254.86 and approximately $492,720.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

