ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,929 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 162,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 55,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. 53,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,730. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

