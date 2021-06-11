Ontology (ONT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $131.36 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Ontology has a market cap of $822.49 million and $131.36 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00059701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00036933 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00222851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,432,987 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.