Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 124,034 shares.The stock last traded at $23.09 and had previously closed at $22.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,530 shares of company stock valued at $965,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ooma by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ooma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ooma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

