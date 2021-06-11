Open Predict Token (OPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,976.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $863,424.26 and $11,976.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 67% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

