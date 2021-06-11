Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.