OpenDAO (OPEN) One Day Volume Tops $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.14 or 0.00775139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.