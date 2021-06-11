Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.25. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 8,289 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

