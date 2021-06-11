Opium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $72.74 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $72.74 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00005840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00193054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.56 or 0.01121478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,265.22 or 0.99846250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

